Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.

A sergeant came across the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. Police said the sergeant went to provide first aid, but Sherman had died.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by police.

Neighbors told FOX 12 the park was filled with about 40 to 50 people attending two parties. One neighbor said she heard yelling and four to five gunshots, then everyone panicked and ran from the parties.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

