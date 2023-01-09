Tina Kotek to be sworn in as 39th governor of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Tina Kotek will be sworn in as the next governor of Oregon on Monday afternoon.

The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol in Salem at 1 p.m. Chief Justice Meagan Flynn will administer the Oath of Office, and then the new governor will give her inaugural address before a Joint Session of the Oregon Legislative Assembly.

Kotek, a former House speaker, will be the 39th governor of Oregon. She replaces Kate Brown, who has been governor since 2015.

Kotek beat out Republican Christine Drazan and Independent Betsy Johnson to win the race back in November.

Back in November, Kotek promised to declare a state of emergency over Portland’s homeless problem and expand access to mental health and addiction services.

“I will start by focusing on those issues of shared concern, because I think that’s where you start. If people can see that we’re working on the things that we care about together: housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, good schools, and engaging in authentic dialogue - we’re all going to figure out how to work together,” she said.

Kotek announced several senior staff members who will join her administration and Executive Team:

Lindsey O’Brien will serve as the Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Engagement. O’Brien brings more than a decade of experience in Oregon politics to the role, including serving as Chief of Staff in the Oregon House Speaker’s Office and the Oregon House Majority Office.

An Do will serve as the new Director of Public Affairs and Communications. Do comes to the administration having most recently served as the Executive Director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon & Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon.

Richard Lane comes to the administration as the new General Counsel. Lane earned his law degree from Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College in 1986, and is the former chairperson of the Oregon State Bar Procedure and Practice Committee.

Becca Uherbelau will serve as the Governor’s Equity and Racial Justice Director, leading integration of efforts to increase access and public engagement in State Government.

Bob Livingston will serve as Legislator Director and Labor Liaison and joins the Governor’s Office with more than 30 years of experience in the Oregon Fire Service.

