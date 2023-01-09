Two teenagers caught in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.

Officers believed it was likely a stolen car and began looking for the three people that ran out. Officers tracked down and arrested two of the three teenagers, ages 13 and 17.

The parents of the teens came to the scene and took their kids. The incident was referred to the district attorney’s office.

There is no further information on the third person.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

