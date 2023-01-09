Wet start, then drying out Monday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We picked up a decent amount of rain Sunday across the metro area-- and it was another very wet day for California, too! The Portland International Airport recorded just over six tenths of an inch of rain. Some of the showers this afternoon were heavy, and we did see some flashes of lightning along the North Coast earlier this evening.

We’ll be dry for the rest of the night until early tomorrow morning, when the next batch of rain arrives. Plan on a wet morning and a showery midday, then a drier afternoon. Central and Eastern Oregon will get a snowy morning, then most of us should see the sun come out in the afternoon! High temperatures around the metro will top out in the low 50s.

It’ll be a breezy morning for the east side and the Gorge, but as we switch to a south wind the valleys and coast will get a gustier afternoon. Tuesday is looking like it could be a totally dry day for us, with just a slight chance for a brief shower in the evening. It will be breezy though, as the east wind returns. Nothing that sparks concern- just the typical pesky wind for the east side and west end of the Gorge. High temperatures will once again be in the low 50s.

The rest of the week and next weekend features more showery, mild weather. Temperatures are not budging much as we continue to see these mild Pacific systems rolling through.

