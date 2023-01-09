Woman dies at hospital two days after being hit by driver in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was hospitalized after being hit by a driver last week has died, according to the Forest Grove Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m., on Jan. 5, at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne. Police said 40-year-old Lourdes Turcios Garcia was pushing a stroller with a young child in it when they were hit.

Turcios Garcia was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Police said she died on Jan. 7. The child was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

