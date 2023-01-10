$15K reward offered in investigation of wolf illegally killed in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for illegally killing a wolf in Klamath County last fall.

The collared male gray wolf, OR-103, was killed near Klamath Falls in early Oct. 2022.

Officials say the federally protected Oregon-born wolf was accidentally captured in the winter of 2021 by a USDA Wildlife Services trap that the agency had set for coyotes in Deschutes County. After being radio-collared and released, OR-103 exhibited a severe paw injury likely caused by the trap. He dispersed to California, where he remained until returning to Oregon last July.

According to officials, OR-103 preyed on livestock since his injury hampered his ability to hunt wild prey. After returning to Oregon, the wolf was implicated in more livestock predations over the next few months.

“OR-103 didn’t deserve to die like this, and I hope the people who know what happened will do the right thing and come forward,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Vigilante-style killings of wolves are both morally wrong and illegal.”

The Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners are offering a $10,000 reward, in addition to $5,000 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Anyone with information regarding the OR-103 case is asked to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 503-682-6131 or the Oregon State Police TIP line at 800-452-7888. Callers may remain anonymous.

