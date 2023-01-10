30K fentanyl pills seized by Portland narcotics officers

Drugs seized during investigation
Drugs seized during investigation(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:27 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of fentanyl pills are off the streets following an investigation, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and PPB narcotics officers. In total, 30,000 fentanyl pills and two kilos of powdered fentanyl were seized by officers.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver car crash causes large power outage

PPB said the value of the drugs is nearly $100,000.

A PPB K-9 and East Neighborhood Response Team officers helped in the investigation.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was arrested. FOX 12 has reached out to PPB for more information.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gray wolf
$15K reward offered in investigation of wolf illegally killed in Klamath County
FOX 12 Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivers State of the State address
Emergency food benefits to end in February
Legislators swear in on the first day of the legislative session at the Washington state...
Washington lawmakers convene for 105-day session