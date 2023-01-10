30K fentanyl pills seized by Portland narcotics officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of fentanyl pills are off the streets following an investigation, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and PPB narcotics officers. In total, 30,000 fentanyl pills and two kilos of powdered fentanyl were seized by officers.

PPB said the value of the drugs is nearly $100,000.

A PPB K-9 and East Neighborhood Response Team officers helped in the investigation.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was arrested. FOX 12 has reached out to PPB for more information.

