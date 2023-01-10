About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.

During the search, JMET found more than 250 marijuana plants and about 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. All of the marijuana was destroyed, according to the sheriff’s office.

JMET also found $6,000 in money orders and five firearms.

The sheriff’s office said A Choy Saephan, 33, was arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail for unlawful exporting of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.