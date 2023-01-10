Breezy & Back to Rainy Wednesday

Hopefully you got to enjoy the dry weather today! There was plenty of bright skies and sunshine too! The high clouds were a bit persistent at times though. Tonight expect clouds to increase later tonight and the chance of a shower later this evening. We will likely see a few showers overnight as well before drying out tomorrow morning. We should start the day with partly cloudy skies, but that breezy east wind will be sticking around through the day tomorrow. By lunchtime things should be mostly cloudy and shortly after the rain will begin to arrive. We will be wet for the rest of the evening from there. Highs should be right around 50 again.

The rain will continue into Thursday morning and we will see light rain or showers for the rest of the day. We are expecting rain and snow showers at the mountain tomorrow, with little accumulation in the day, maybe up to 1″. We could see the snow picking up tomorrow night and a few more inches of accumulation.

Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Showers continue on Friday and we will likely see just a few showers for your Saturday. The showers continue Sunday and light showers persist into early next week. Temperatures will be back in the upper 40s for Monday and Tuesday. Breezy conditions will also return early next week.

