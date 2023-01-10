LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 14-year-old.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, left his home in the 89000 block of Demming Road around 7 p.m. Monday. Turner has indications of mental illness and may be disoriented or confused, according to officials.

Deputies looking for ‘missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County. (Lane County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies describe Turner as a white male juvenile standing nearly 6′00″ tall. He is approximately 140 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. The LCSO says he may be wearing camouflaged cargo pants, ‘Caterpillar’ work boots and a black baseball hat with an orange “Realtree” logo on it.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

