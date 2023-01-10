Dry & Sunny Most of Today, Gusty Near Gorge

Good morning! It’s a dry start to our Tuesday across most of the Pacific Northwest. A breezy east wind is starting to pick up near the mouth of the Gorge, and will continue to strengthen throughout the morning. Today will be mainly dry across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, aside from some isolated showers late this evening. Expect to see a lot of sunshine with high temperatures reaching about 50 degrees. Locations away from the Gorge could be even warmer due to a dry offshore wind. However, wind-sheltered spots may contend with some spots of fog before clearing out to sunshine.

A few early morning showers will pass through on Wednesday, leaving us with a mainly dry mid to late morning. Rain will begin to spread in from the south between Wednesday afternoon and evening, leading to a pretty wet 36 hour stretch. Rain will continue overnight & early Thursday, followed by a transition to scattered showers. Temperatures will be pretty mild both days, with highs near 50 degrees, and overnight temps in the low to mid 40s.

Most computer model guidance suggests we’ll “dry out” between Friday and Saturday. That being said, a few showers can’t be ruled out (especially Friday morning & early Saturday). The wetter day of the weekend will be Sunday. Looking at the long range forecast, there’s still no sign of lowland snow or ice west of the Cascades.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.