Emergency food benefits to end in February

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - February is the last month that the Government will issue Pandemic emergency food benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will continue to receive their regular benefits after February.

Starting in April 2020, many people who received food benefits from SNAP, also received extra emergency benefits each month to ensure that families had access to healthy foods during the pandemic. March will be the first month since then that people will only receive their regular SNAP benefits.

Regular SNAP benefits permanently increased in October 2021, and income eligibility also increased in 2022, making it easier for those in need to access food stamps.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have had the opportunity to provide these emergency food benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families. As Oregon continues to be impacted by COVID-19, we know that without these emergency food benefits some in Oregon may experience hardship and hunger. We encourage them to contact our partners at 211, Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

Other organizations that offer food support:

