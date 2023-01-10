Families of Portland gun violence victims speak out against the lack of answers and senseless violence

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two families are looking for answers after losing their loved ones to gun violence in Portland.

Officials said both cases remain open homicide investigations.

Family and friends gathered at the waterfront in Vancouver to remember a life lost tragically in 2022.

The family said they want to bring awareness to unsolved murders and gun violence -- and they aren’t alone.

“Today is what would have been his 37th birthday,” Toni Fletcher, Nick’s mom, said.

Family and friends gathered on Monday to remember Nicholas Hammann.

“There was 96 murders in Portland last year, Nick was number 70. There’s 35 murders that have been unsolved. And of those murders there were 78 that involved guns,” Fletcher said.

Police said on October 1st, 2022 they responded on to a shooting at Northeast 162nd and Sandy Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Officials said 36-year-old Hammann was shot and declared dead at the scene.

“He lived in the same place for two years,” Fletcher said. “He was at a hotel.”

His family said they don’t want Hammann to be a statistic.

“I will always remember his big smile, his gentle ways,” Fletcher said.

Across town in Southeast Portland, investigators are also asking for the public’s help with another unsolved homicide. That family also spoke out against senseless violence Monday night.

“We were there celebrating my sister’s birthday party,” Dayshanay Sherman, Geavauntae’s sister, said. “Our sisters came over and were like these girls are kind of like bullying and harassing us, saying get off the swing.”

Then she said adults came over to confront their family at Raymond Park.

“Her dude starts coming up, my brother comes up, and all he could begin to say was hey, why are we cussing and yelling? And then pop, pop, pop, he got some in his face and twice in his chest, he didn’t even get to get another sentence out,” Dayshanay said.

She said the suspect ran off. Police said officers responded to this incident on June 20, just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman had been shot to death.

The family said they want justice for Geavauntae.

“Every day he would talk about his dog, Draco.” Tyleesha Washington, Geavauntae’s sister, said. “Always found a way to make everything feel better, just make the situation lighter.”

“He was like the glue to the family,” Dayshanay said.

Both families are hoping someone with information will come forward.

“I hope this person gets caught,” Dayshanay said.

“People if they know something, say something,” Fletcher said.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in either of these homicide cases:

Nicholas Hammann -- CASE #22-25

Geavauntae Sherman ­-- CASE #23-1

Secure and anonymous tips can be left at the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website or by contacting Portland Police Bureau detectives.

