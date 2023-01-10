Former Portland attorney sentenced for defrauding clients out of more than $4.5M

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Portland attorney was sentenced to federal prison Monday for defrauding more than 100 clients out of millions of dollars in insurance proceeds and using the stolen money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Lori E. Deveny, 57, was sentenced to 101 months in federal prison and three years of supervised released. She was also ordered to pay more than $4.5 million in restitution to her victims.

SEE ALSO: Washington County D.A. says lack of public defenders is ‘breakdown in American judicial system’

“It’s hard to overstate the extraordinary impact Ms. Deveny’s crimes had on the many innocent and vulnerable victims who trusted her. As a former attorney, she had a special responsibility to her clients and to the public, but she repeatedly abused this trust and prioritized her own needs. This is a just sentence for serious crimes,” said Ethan Knight, Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit for the U.S. attorney’s office.

The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Deveny systematically stole funds she held in trust for her clients between April 2011 and May 2019. Deveny is accused of “forging client signatures on settlement documents she sent to various insurance companies, making unauthorized transfers of funds to personal accounts and falsely telling clients that the insurance companies were to blame for delays in settling claims.”

According to the attorney’s office, Deveny used the proceeds of her scheme to pay more than $150,000 on foreign and domestic airline tickets, more than $173,000 on African safari and big game hunting trips, $35,000 on taxidermy expenses, $125,000 on home renovations, $195,000 in mortgage payments, more than $220,000 in cigars and related expenses, $58,000 on pet boarding and veterinary costs, $41,000 on recreational vehicle expenses, $50,000 for a Cadillac luxury vehicle, and $60,000 on stays at a luxury nudist resort in Palm Springs, California.

SEE ALSO: New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

On May, 2019, a federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment charging Deveny with mail, bank, and wire fraud; aggravated identity theft; money laundering; and filing a false tax return.

She pleaded guilty to one count each of mail, wire, and bank fraud; money laundering; and filing a false tax return; and two counts of aggravated identity theft in June 2022.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.