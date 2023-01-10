Man dies after being hit by hydroplaning vehicle on I-84 in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County on Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-84 near milepost 199.

OSP said an investigation showed an eastbound Ford Ranger rolled over in the median and a westbound motorist had stopped to help and was walking in the median toward the rolled vehicle. A Ford Explorer was westbound when the vehicle began to hydroplane on the wet road surface, causing the driver to lose control and hit the man walking in the median, according to OSP.

The man who was hit, identified as 65-year-old Kenneth Dale Strong, of Richland, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP was helped at the scene by the Pendleton Fire Department and ODOT.

