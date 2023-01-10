Milk Money’s new storefront serving up their same great pies

Milk Money is known for their tasty pies and pastries.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Milk Money is known for their tasty pies and pastries that they have been serving up at many markets around Portland and Vancouver. Now with a new permanent location, the owner and chef can continue baking fan favorites along with a great cup of coffee!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the new space to learn more about what makes Milk Money’s pies a cut above the rest.

For shop hours and location, and which market they’ll be at next just check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

"An impaired driver collided with and sheared off a large power pole that supplies one of the...
Vancouver car crash causes large power outage
Processed marijuana seized from property in Wolf Creek.
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
Portland man with 18 prior felony convictions sentenced to federal prison
Milk Money’s new storefront serving up their same great pies