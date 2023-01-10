New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.

The non-profit says one out of three homeowners are mortgage burdened and 40% of people who are 65 years or older, risk foreclosure.

“This minor adjustment in statute basically provides the homeowner with an opportunity to provide access to affordable housing for another person and also build financial resilience for themselves,” says Tess Fields of Home Share Oregon.

There are currently 1.5 million homeowners with a vacant room. If Home Share Oregon were to house 2%, that’s 30,000 people who will have housing, all without new infrastructure.

SEE ALSO: Woman dies at hospital two days after being hit by driver in Forest Grove

“We’re kind of in a humanitarian crisis in Portland. It’s a supply and demand there’s just really low availability of affordable housing,” says homeowner, James Dirksen.

Dirksen has been sharing his home for 20 years and has housed about two dozen people. He says he’s met wonderful people along the way that have become family friends. He is currently housing two separate people and averages $500 to $800 a month for rent depending on the situation.

“It’s a great incentive. It at least gets people thinking about home sharing as an option without having to go through the added burden of paying that tax,” says Dirksen. “Sometimes it’s young couples just getting started in their first home, a couple had their first baby here.”

The process is simple, just sign up on the website and get matched.

“It does the matching for you. So, you can say what you have available, what are your requirements for people, and they can put in what are the requirements for them.”

Home sharing may but be for everyone but encourages homeowners to think about it.

“You’re sharing your house, so you got to be comfortable with that,” says Dirksen. “If you’ve got three or four little kids in your house and your life is already full, I wouldn’t do something like that. But there’s a lot of people who are elderly and who this would be a great fit for.”

Home Share Oregon says they hope to pass the bill this year and if they do, their goal is to house 3,000 people in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.