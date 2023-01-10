Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.
The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.
Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.
The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.
A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.
Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.
