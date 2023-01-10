Portland man with 18 prior felony convictions sentenced to federal prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man with decades of criminal history was sentenced to federal prison Monday, after firing a gun into the air outside a restaurant while fighting with his girlfriend, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Tyrone Lamont Allen, age 53, was arrested on November 9, 2021, after an incident outside a local restaurant and bar, according to court documents. Allen and his girlfriend got into an argument inside the restaurant which escalated and moved outside. When the girlfriend threatened to call 911, Allen fired his gun into the air.

Police found surveillance video showing Allen arguing with and hitting his girlfriend. The video also showed the girlfriend hiding behind cars in the parking lot while Allen drove around looking for her. Officers saw Allen driving by the restaurant and arrested him. He was on post-prison supervision for multiple bank robberies.

Allen told officers he “got a little hot” but said he didn’t fire a gun or have a gun. When officers found a gun under the driver’s seat of his car, he said it belonged to his girlfriend.

He was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and pled guilty in October 2022. Allen was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

