Vancouver car crash causes large power outage
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A car crash caused a large power outage in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to Clark Public Utilities.
A driver crashed into a large power pole at a high speed on Northeast Burton Road and Northeast 90th Avenue. The power pole supplied one of the major electrical substations of the city. Power went out for a big part of the city center.
The driver was taken to a hospital in Portland since hospitals in the area did not have full power. Police are investigating impaired driving as a possible cause of the crash.
Clark Public Utilities is working to restore power, but cannot estimate how long it will take to repair the damage.
