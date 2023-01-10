Vancouver car crash causes large power outage

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A car crash caused a large power outage in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to Clark Public Utilities.

A driver crashed into a large power pole at a high speed on Northeast Burton Road and Northeast 90th Avenue. The power pole supplied one of the major electrical substations of the city. Power went out for a big part of the city center.

Wondering what caused the big power outage early this morning? 🤔 An impaired driver collided with and sheared off a large power pole that supplies one of the major electrical substations. 😦 Fortunately there were no injuries, just a lot of property damage. #vanpoliceusa pic.twitter.com/nGFCz3K2jh — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) January 10, 2023

The driver was taken to a hospital in Portland since hospitals in the area did not have full power. Police are investigating impaired driving as a possible cause of the crash.

Clark Public Utilities is working to restore power, but cannot estimate how long it will take to repair the damage.

We are experiencing a large outage due to a vehicle accident. Crews are aware and are on the way to make repairs as quickly as they can. Our outage map is not updating as it should but we are working to get it up and running again. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience! — Clark PUD (@ClarkPUD) January 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.