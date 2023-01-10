Vancouver car crash causes large power outage

"An impaired driver collided with and sheared off a large power pole that supplies one of the...
"An impaired driver collided with and sheared off a large power pole that supplies one of the major electrical substations," said Vancouver Police Department(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM PST
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A car crash caused a large power outage in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to Clark Public Utilities.

A driver crashed into a large power pole at a high speed on Northeast Burton Road and Northeast 90th Avenue. The power pole supplied one of the major electrical substations of the city. Power went out for a big part of the city center.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Portland since hospitals in the area did not have full power. Police are investigating impaired driving as a possible cause of the crash.

Clark Public Utilities is working to restore power, but cannot estimate how long it will take to repair the damage.

