Washington County D.A. says lack of public defenders is ‘breakdown in American judicial system’

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It’s something every person accused of a crime hears; “If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be appointed to you.”

However, what if there aren’t any attorneys available when you need one?

That’s the situation hundreds of people facing charges in Oregon are up against.

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said the situation accelerated during the pandemic. He explained that’s when legal system slowed down, but criminal cases continued to pile in. Those two forces worked against one another and resulted in what is now a backlog of roughly 150 cases in Washington County.

“Obviously, there’s a significant breakdown when someone is charged with a crime and there’s no lawyer,” Barton said. “That’s a breakdown in our American judicial system. That should not happen.”

The majority of people without an attorney aren’t in jail, roughly 140, and are mostly facing a Class C felony or lower. Still, some of those felonies include violent crimes.

“These are still very serious crimes,” Barton said, “but on the spectrum of crime it might not be the most serious or most violent crime out there.”

Meanwhile, between 20 and 30 accused criminals remain behind bars, where Barton said they are seeing “everything from the most serious child sex abuse charges.”

Some of those defendants have been without attorneys for more than 100 days and are all yet to be proven guilty.

“If we don’t do something, those people and those cases will linger. That hurts everyone. That hurts the person who’s accused of a crime, and it hurts the entire system that’s dealing with that unresolved case that’s in limbo status.”

Barton described the justice system like an assembly line, coming in one end from police and then having to be processed until eventually reaching the other.

“If you can imagine an assembly line, those cases continued to pile up. At the same time we’re dealing with that backlog, we’re now dealing with another challenge.”

That challenge being a lack of attorneys. Barton said there’s not a simple fix, as it’s not as easy as having defense attorneys with a full caseload take on more. Instead, they’ll be taking immediate emergency action in February.

“The one thing that I can do as DA is work collaboratively with the defense attorneys in Washington County and the courts to create this special docket to try and lower the number of cases and free up resources. That way we can get people better represented with the limited number of defense attorneys that we do have.”

The plan is being called Wingspan III and would bring the accused into courtrooms during six consecutive Mondays beginning in February.

“We give them an opportunity to meet with a lawyer on their very first court appearance. At the end of the day, it’s almost like taking an aspirin for a fever. We in government are used to sometimes doing more with less,” Barton said.

He said things like this have proven successful in the past and will hopefully give the accused a chance to find more out about their case, ease the load on the legal system and deliver some finality to victims.

“If we can resolve half, I’ll be happy. If we can resolve two-thirds,” Barton said smiling, “I’ll be ecstatic.”

Barton went on to say there is a state agency whose responsibility it is to ensure the defense system in Oregon works appropriately. However, he said that the agency has failed. He described that feeling like being the passenger in a car without having a say-so in the destination.

There is a state agency whose job is to ensure the indigent defense system in Oregon works and works appropriately. And that state agency has failed to meet its duty to make sure this process is working. I think the first question should be, what is that agency doing to fix the issue and how are they going to make sure that fix is sustainable and fair, so Oregonians get the justice they deserve.

He acknowledged there will be challenges, like defendants failing to appear in court.

He also mentioned that other counties are dealing with the same problems, some even graver, where he directly referenced Multnomah County.

