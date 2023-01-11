$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene

The "Mega Millions" lottery has reached its third largest total in "Mega Millions" history.
The "Mega Millions" lottery has reached its third largest total in "Mega Millions" history.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By FOX 12 Staff
Jan. 11, 2023
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Mega Millions player in Eugene bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket, according to Oregon Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning numbers for the jackpot were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, Mega Ball: 9

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing is now at $1.35 billion for the annuity or $707.9 million in cash. It’s the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

According to Oregon Lottery, the largest Mega Millions prize won in Oregon was $3 million in 2019, when two players won on separate occasions.

Since Saturday, when the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1 billion, the Oregon Lottery says it has sold over $3.15 million in tickets.

Mega Millions is a multi-state jackpot operated by 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players also have a year to claim their prize.

