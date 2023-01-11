1 taken to hospital with minor injuries after SE Portland house fire

Scene image
Scene image(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital following a house fire in southeast Portland Wednesday morning.

At about 9:47 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 4200 block of Southeast 141st Avenue. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home, with active fire showing from the second story with flames running up the interior framing and wall of the home.

PF&R said the fire grew in the first few minutes after arrival due to excessive clutter and difficulties getting to the fire. Firefighters also faced challenges due to the large amount of vegetation on the roof.

The fire was brought under control just after 10:30 a.m.

All residents were able to make it out of the home on their own. One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
The "Mega Millions" lottery has reached its third largest total in "Mega Millions" history.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene
Jail cell
Tigard man sentenced to prison for severely injuring 18-month-old boy
Ned Grabavoy at Providence Park in December 2018.
Portland Timbers announce former player Ned Grabavoy as new general manager