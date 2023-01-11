1 taken to hospital with minor injuries after SE Portland house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital following a house fire in southeast Portland Wednesday morning.

At about 9:47 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 4200 block of Southeast 141st Avenue. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home, with active fire showing from the second story with flames running up the interior framing and wall of the home.

Crews on scene gaining control of the fire. pic.twitter.com/FxnLzBj8rc — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) January 11, 2023

PF&R said the fire grew in the first few minutes after arrival due to excessive clutter and difficulties getting to the fire. Firefighters also faced challenges due to the large amount of vegetation on the roof.

The fire was brought under control just after 10:30 a.m.

All residents were able to make it out of the home on their own. One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.