60-year-old man ‘pistol-whipped,’ shot victim 3 times in SE Portland: D.A.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 60-year-old man has been arraigned for attempted murder after an incident in Southeast Portland on Jan. 1.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Parrish Riggins, 60, got into a physical altercation Jan. 1 outside of the Max Mart Deli. The victim began walking away when Riggins allegedly shot him in the leg.

Riggins allegedly followed the victim and fired two more shots. Another man, identified as Jacob Argue, 26, was instructed by Riggins to take the victim’s backpack, the D.A.’s Office said. The two then ran across the street to the Blackburn Center where Riggins allegedly emptied the backpack and took the belongings inside of it.

Once Portland police arrived on the scene, a witness identified both Riggins and Argue as they exited the Blackburn Center.

Argue was found to have a pending warrant for his arrest for charges related to a stolen vehicle and placed him under arrest.

PPB found Riggins in possession of the firearm used and 20 grams of meth and suspected fentanyl.

Argue told police the altercation happened because the victim owed Riggins money and that Riggins pistol-whipped the victim.

Riggins was arraigned Wednesday on six charges including Attempted Murder in the First and Second Degree with a Firearm, Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm and Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.