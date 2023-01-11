Beaverton School District begins using renewable diesel in school buses

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton School District announced Wednesday that it has stopped using petroleum-based diesel fuel in its school buses and has instead switched to renewable diesel.

BSD is the third largest school district in Oregon with 54 schools and 310 buses transporting more than 22,000 students a day.

“Reducing harmful emissions and improving the welfare of our students is one of our top priorities,” says Craig Beaver, BSD Administrator for Transportation. “Incorporating renewable diesel along with renewable propane and the expansion of electric school buses rounds out our strategy for improving the ride experience for our students, reducing our carbon footprint and propelling us to the forefront of environmental leadership in Oregon student transportation.”

Renewable diesel is a fossil-free alternative made of agricultural waste like vegetable oil and animal fats. It burns cleaner than regular diesel, reducing carbon emissions. The district says it will also improve mileage and reduce maintenance and maintenance costs for buses.

They said the transition to renewable diesel will require no physical changes to the buses, and although the cost of renewable diesel is currently higher, it is expected to drop and become cost-neutral in the long run.

