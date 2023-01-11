Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday.

According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.

Early investigation shows a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was heading west on highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a 34-year-old bicyclist, Michael Allen Davis, of Roseburg. OSP says Davis was traveling south across Highway 42 and grant Smith Road intersection.

Davis was taken by ambulance to mercy medical Center but was pronounced dead by hospital workers shortly after.

The driver of the truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, according to OSP.

