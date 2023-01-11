Douglas County man sentenced to prison for sale of ‘ghost gun’ and methamphetamine

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – A Douglas County man has been sentenced to five years in prison after manufacturing and selling an illegal short-barreled rife and selling several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

According to the D.A., in Jan. 2021, law enforcement learned Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 46, claimed to manufacture “ghost guns.” Authorities say Ferguson further claimed to have manufactured a short-barreled rifle that could be made into a fully automatic weapon.

Court documents say in late Jan. 2021, Ferguson test-fired the unmarked, short-barreled rifle with a prospective buyer and then sold it for $1,500. One week later, Ferguson sold 110 grams of methamphetamine to the same individual.

On March 15, 2021, Ferguson was charged for illegally possessing a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act and distributing methamphetamine. On Sept. 21, he pled guilty to both charges.

Ferguson will spend 60 months in federal prison and 4 years’ supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.