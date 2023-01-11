On the Go with Ayo at the Portland Boat Show

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big boats, little boats, used boats, new boats. The annual Portland Boat Show is back at the Portland Expo Center celebrating its 63rd year. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went over there to check out what they have in store for this year.

The event starts Wednesday and goes until Sunday with doors opening at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on the weekend. There will be free parking after 5 p.m. every day.

The first 100 people through the door every day will receive free tickets to the Pacific Northwest Sportsman Show which starts February 15th and runs through February 19th.

For more information about tickets and exhibitors, check out the Portland Boat Show’s website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.