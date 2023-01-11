La Center SD holds meeting to discuss policy on asking students their preferred pronouns

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A decision to handle the way students are identified in schools in La Center led to a special school board session Tuesday night.

Last November, school district staff received an email from the superintendent stating that teachers may not ask students their pronouns. Since then, a civil rights complaint has been filed which alleges that is discrimination.

On Tuesday night, the school board convened in a special session to address the issue. Members from both sides of the aisle attended and voiced their opinions.

“Although asking someone’s pronouns may seem like love and compassion, it is the introduction of gender ideology that may not be taught in the home and is tantamount to forcing someone out of the closet before they’re ready,” said one person who attended the school board meeting.

Staff came to voice their concerns, saying that not asking could emotionally harm students.

“If I can’t ask students the pronouns they use, I’m being set up for a whole lot of poor assumptions,” one teacher said.

Students also spoke out.

“I was told that my gender identity is scary and that my pronouns shouldn’t matter. I felt rejected by my teachers and my peers and felt as if I didn’t matter. This hurt me emotionally, so much some days I would come home crying. No educator should ever make a student feel unsupported or unsafe,” a student told the school board.

The vast majority of community members who attended the school board meeting spoke in support of asking students their pronouns.

The school board has 30 days to make a ruling, but hopes to come to a decision sooner than that. The superintendent noted that a third-party investigation had been done and found no evidence of discrimination.

