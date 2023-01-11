Marion County inmate on the run after fleeing transition center

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an inmate ran from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center on Tuesday.

Deputies say Stephen Helmke, 34, fled the center around 3:30 p.m. Helmke was in custody for parole violation, originally charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

Helmke is described by authorities as a white adult male. He is 6′02″ tall and weighs 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing, Marion County blue jeans and an orange shirt. Deputies say when he ran from the center, he got into a tan car before heading east on Aumsville Hwy SE.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Helmke to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.