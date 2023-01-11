New app will help travelers with impaired vision, hearing navigate PDX airport.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Port of Portland has launched a new app called ‘Good Maps Explore’ at PDX, the second airport in the world to have it.

The app meant to guide you around the inside of the airport, will help travelers who are blind and low vision, deaf or hard of hearing or anyone with different needs to find their gate safely and efficiently through Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

People can get help finding the restroom, a place to eat or baggage claim by using audio and visual directions.

“I have an alternative tool and technique that allows me to navigate independently. Gives me a lot more options. I go in an airport I want to stop and get a coffee, it’s up to me. I don’t have to wait around for someone to show me how to get there,” says May, Chief Evangelist.

Mike May is the founder and says what makes this app different, is that it’s dynamic. It can have turn-by-turn navigation. Through speech output on the phone, users can hear “turn left, turn right, go straight 550 feet” and so forth.

App user, Pete De Vasto, who sits on the Portland Accessibility Committee, has been using Good Maps for a couple of weeks and enjoys other features the app offers.

“It’s got a look-around feature where I can put the camera. If I’m standing in a spot, I can turn my body around. Right in front of me if there’s a coffee shop, it’ll tell me that if I turn left, it’ll tell me there’s a gate or restroom,” says De Vasto.

“It’s all about independence,” says May. “It’s fulfilling to me personally because I got to go to new places.”

May says he hopes to see this app being used in more airports across the country in the near future in addition to hospitals and malls.

“It’s pretty boring for a blind person to walk around with all of this chaos and you don’t know what you’re passing. Wouldn’t it be cool to go in there and hear the businesses that you’re passing and have your choice if you want to go in and check it out or not?” says May. “The better you get around, the better you engage in life, whether if it’s career or recreation.”

You can download “Good Maps Explore” on the app store of any iPhone and Android

