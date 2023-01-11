Portland Timbers announce former player Ned Grabavoy as new general manager

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have announced Ned Grabavoy as the club’s new general manager.

Grabavoy is a former midfielder for the Timbers, who retired after the 2016 season.

Most recently, he has spent the past four seasons as the Timbers’ technical director. In that role, he managed and oversaw all aspects of scouting, recruitment, and potential player acquisitions for the club while working closely with the general manager on roster management, construction, and player contract execution.

“I feel fortunate to have been a part of this incredible organization for eight years now,” said Grabavoy. “I would like to thank Merritt Paulson for his continued belief and support in me personally. I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue working with Gio Savarese, the assistant coaches, and all of the incredible individuals that help make up our support staff here with the Portland Timbers. I believe our collective efforts will lead us to achieving success together.”

Grabavoy also served as the director of scouting and recruitment for Portland in 2017 and 2018.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Ned for many years now. He has been working towards this moment and I believe he is deserving of this promotion,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “Ned has my full support, as well of the entire Technical Staff, as we enter a new phase in the club. I look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

Grabavoy replaces Gavin Wilkinson as general manager, who was fired in October.

