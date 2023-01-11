Restoration underway after storm washed away sea lion docks in Newport

A popular hangout spot for some of Newport's most famous and noisy neighbors is undergoing repair.
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM PST
Restoration is now underway for the sea lion docks on Yaquina Bay in Newport. The docks were washed away last month following a strong storm on the Oregon coast.

The organization, Newport Sea Lions, says the docks have since been found, but they are still asking for donations to help repair them for the animals.

If you would like to donate, click here.

