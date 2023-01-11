Suspect wanted for shooting that injured man, 11-year-old girl in East Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of shooting two people, including a 11-year-old girl, in East Portland Tuesday night.

Just after 7 :30 p.m., officers responded to the 15900 block of East Burnside Street on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two people, a man and young girl, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man refused medical attention and later drove himself to a hospital. The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified by witnesses at the scene as 36-year-old Rashad Calbert, had fled and has not been located. Police said he is wanted for two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawfully discharging a firearm inside city limits.

Calbert is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 140 pounds. He is known to travel using public transit, according to police.

Anyone who sees Calbert is asked to contact 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the shooting should email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention: SVU and reference case number 23-9351.

