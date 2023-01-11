Tigard man sentenced to prison for severely injuring 18-month-old boy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison Tuesday after being found guilty of causing severe injuries to a toddler, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Brandon James Stevens was found guilty of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. He was then sentenced to 90 months in prison.

The district attorney’s office said investigation began on Jan. 12, 2022, when the 18-month old boy was taken to Legacy Meridian Park after his mother discovered swelling to his scrotum and stomach. The injuries happened while the child was being cared for by Stevens, who was the mother’s boyfriend.

The child was later transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with extensive bruising to his chest and back, a broken rib, a grade-3 liver laceration, a transected pancreas, and other injuries. He was suffering from internal bleeding and the injuries were life-threatening. The district attorney’s office said doctors determined the child’s injuries were from blunt force trauma, specifically, from very violent and repetitive blows.

According to the district attorney’s office, tests showed the child had methamphetamine in his system.

Stevens fled from police but was later located and arrested that same evening. The district attorney’s office said he submitted to a urine test which was positive for meth.

