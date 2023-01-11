WSDOT: Tuesday southbound lane closures affecting I-5 and I-205 in Clark County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of nighttime lane closures on southbound I-5 and I-205 Tuesday.

WSDOT says lanes of southbound I-5 and I-205 will be closed southbound while contractors remove samples from newly installed concrete panels along the interstates. The samples will then be tested to ensure their durability meets WSDOT’s durability standards.

Southbound I-5 lane closures

  • 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 to 5:30 a.m., Jan. 11
  • Up to two lanes of southbound I-5 will close intermittently between Northeast 179th Street and Northeast 139th Street.

Southbound I-205 lane closures

  • 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 to 5:30 a.m., Jan. 11
  • A single lane of southbound I-205 will close near the Padden Parkway overpass.

WSDOT says additional concrete testing is needed and will require overnight closures which will be scheduled at a later date.

