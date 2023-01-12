1 arrested for arson after Umatilla Co. barn fire

UMATILLA Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested and charged with arson after a barn fire in Milton-Freewater on Wednesday night, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 p.m., police responded to 1571 North Elizabeth Street after the report of a barn on fire. When county deputies arrived, they found fire crews and local police already on scene, according to the county sheriff.

Milton-Freewater police had detained a woman, identified as Leeann Rose Pratt.

Following an investigation and and multiple witness statements, Pratt is suspected of setting the barn on fire, using a five gallon propane tank and handheld torch.

She was booked into Umatilla County Jail and charged with arson.

