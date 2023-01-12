1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police.

Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a Toyota Tacoma and a Kia K5 had collided.

Investigators said they believe the Volkswagen, driven by Miguel B. Adams, was heading east when it crossed the center line and smashed into the Toyota head-on. The crash spun the Volkswagen into the path of the Kia, which struck the car on the passenger side door. Investigators do not yet know what caused the Volkswagen to leave its lane, they said.

Adams was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene. The Toyota driver, Matthew D. Stenhouse, was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the Kia driver, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Payne of Portland, declined medical care at the scene.

