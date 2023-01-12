$1 million Mega Millions ticket claimed in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Eugene winner of Tuesday’s $1 million Mega millions ticket has claimed their prize after matching five of the six numbers drawn, according to Oregon Lottery.

The ticket, sold at Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road on Monday, was sold to Zehao C., the Oregon Lottery said Thursday.

The winning numbers for the jackpot were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, Mega Ball: 9

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing is now at $1.35 billion for the annuity or $707.9 million in cash. It’s the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

According to Oregon Lottery, the largest Mega Millions prize won in Oregon was $3 million in 2019, when two players won on separate occasions.

The Oregon Lottery says since Saturday, over $3.89 million in tickets have been sold.

