3 car crash on Highway 214 leaves 1 dead
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between three cars, on Highway 214 at the intersection of Northeast Downs Road in Marion, left a man dead Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP troopers responded to the crash at about 9:40 a.m. to find that a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Downs Rd when it hit the side of a Ford Taurus. The crash caused the Ford to cross into the other lane where it was hit on the driver’s side by a Jeep Gladiator.
The driver of the Honda, Mitchell Kuenzi, was declared dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated.
