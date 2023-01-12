3 car crash on Highway 214 leaves 1 dead

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between three cars, on Highway 214 at the intersection of Northeast Downs Road in Marion, left a man dead Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers responded to the crash at about 9:40 a.m. to find that a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Downs Rd when it hit the side of a Ford Taurus. The crash caused the Ford to cross into the other lane where it was hit on the driver’s side by a Jeep Gladiator.

The driver of the Honda, Mitchell Kuenzi, was declared dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated.

