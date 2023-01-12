32-year-old arrested for child sex abuse in Klamath Co.

KLAMATH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man wanted for child sex abuse was arrested Tuesday in Chiloquin, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Javier Montes is suspected of abusing a Jackson County child in 2020, police said.

Police said the investigation began in mid-2022 after a report of the abuse and Montes was arrested without incident at a house on Royal Coachman Drive.

SEE ALSO: Washington state lawmaker introduces bill to expand voting in jails

Montes was booked into the Klamath County Jail and as of Thursday, was awaiting transportation to Jackson County.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.