32-year-old arrested for child sex abuse in Klamath Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KLAMATH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man wanted for child sex abuse was arrested Tuesday in Chiloquin, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Javier Montes is suspected of abusing a Jackson County child in 2020, police said.

Police said the investigation began in mid-2022 after a report of the abuse and Montes was arrested without incident at a house on Royal Coachman Drive.

Montes was booked into the Klamath County Jail and as of Thursday, was awaiting transportation to Jackson County.

