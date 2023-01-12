Deputies looking for missing Oregon man with dementia

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office s asking for the public’s help finding a man with advanced dementia who drive away from his home Wednesday.

According to DCSO, 73-year-old Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale late Wednesday morning. Doffing is driving a white 1992 Ford F350 bearing Oregon license plate SXD561.

The pickup has the “Tri-R” logo on both back doors, the DCSO says. Doffing has advanced dementia and is considered an endangered missing person. It is believed he may be trying to travel to Texas.

DCSO describes Doffing as 5′10′', 160 lbs. with Hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities say there’s no current indication of which direction he drove.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this individual, please contact 9-1-1 and reference Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Case #23-0144.

