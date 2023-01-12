On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails

FOX 12's Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning to check out which drinks they're serving up for "Dry January."
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into “Dry January” and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month.

Chai Town

  • 2oz Lyres Non-alcoholic whiskey
  • 3/4 oz lemon juice
  • 3/4 chai syrup
  • Shake/ strain into rocks glass/ nutmeg dusting
Learn more about Holy Ghost here.

