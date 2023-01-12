Man sentenced to over 25 years in prison after killing 4 in Salem drunk driving crash

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM PST
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man will serve more than 25 years in prison after hitting and killing four people and injuring two more while driving drunk, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, was driving his Nissan 300ZX in the early hours of March 27 when he crashed into a homeless camp at the Front Street NE intersection in downtown Salem. Rodriguez, who had a suspended driver’s license at the time, was found to have a blood alcohol content of .224%.

The D.A.’s Office said those killed were 24-year-old Jowand Beck, 21-year-old Luke Kagey, 54-year-old Joseph Posada and 29-year-old Rochelle Zamacona. Two others survived but were seriously injured.

Rodriguez pled guilty Nov. 2 to Two Counts of Manslaughter in the First Degree, Two Counts of Assault in the Second Degree, DUII, Reckless Driving, and Three Counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday to serve 310 months in prison. Rodriguez has been held in the Marion County Jail since the incident and will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence, the D.A.’s Office said.

