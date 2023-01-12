Multnomah County Animal Services brings back in-person pet adoptions and resumes stray intakes.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County Animal Services is bringing back in-person adoptions for the first time since before the pandemic.

They’ve been carrying out adoptions virtually for nearly three years, but now people can come into the facility to meet their forever pet.

They said they’re rapidly onboarding returning and new volunteers and training staff as they welcome the public back in person.

Multnomah County Animal Services said they had to temporarily halt stray animal intakes last week because they ran out of room. Staff said it’s because they experienced a big surge in stray animals being brought in in December.

They resumed intakes Wednesday after being forced to temporarily suspend them. Plus, brought back in-person adoptions.

Even if you’re not ready to fully commit to an animal, they said you always have the option of fostering.

“I’m just really excited to have people back in here again and being able to meet the animals, for us to be able to talk, ya know, really have good conversations with the public and be able to show all these wonderful animals that we have here. We want people to be able to spend time with them and give them care and enrichment,” Karen McGill, a Feline Care Specialist at Multnomah County, said.

Some things you should know, Multnomah County Animal Services said all adoption fees are waived for the next month, and in-person adoptions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

