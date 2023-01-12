Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland.

“It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said.

In a picture posted to Nextdoor, the pellets appear small and light brown and the poster believes they could be rat poison. Portland Parks & Recreation said they can’t confirm what the pellets are and whether they are poisonous.

Regardless, people walking their dogs near Rose City Golf Course said that’s worrisome.

“It’s scary but as long as you’re keeping an eye on your dog. Who knows what the goal of those pellets would be,” Jeff Hiller said.

“It’s alarming because your dog’s going to want to eat whatever’s around so hopefully, we don’t hear of any problems about this,” Rafferty said.

Especially after seeing reports about what some believed to be rat poison being found at Mount Tabor Park just last week.

“That’s just the most malicious thing,” Rafferty said.

Portland Parks & Recreation said rangers collected all the pellets they could and reported it to Portland Police just to be safe. Rangers have also been visiting the course more often to keep an eye out.

“I think that’s a very good thing. Keeps the park safe for our pets,” Rafferty said.

Portland Parks & Recreation also let maintenance and golf staff know to keep an eye out for any unusual substances.

