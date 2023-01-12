Portland Trail Blazers, Alaska Airlines announce new partnership

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Alaska Airlines and the Portland Trail Blazers announced a new partnership on Thursday.

Alaska Airlines is now the official airline for the basketball team.

“Being a part of the Portland community for so many years is something we greatly value,” said Eric Edge, managing director of marketing and advertising. “Between our loyal guests and the thousands of our employees who live and work in Portland, we’re dedicated to creating strong connections with organizations throughout the region. We believe that sports can strengthen a community, and we look forward to seeing all the exciting things we can do together with the Trail Blazers.”

Blazers fans will see fun features highlighting the airlines during games and outside of basketball. The team said elements of the partnership include sponsorship of Moda Center Theater of the Clouds, presenting “The Trail” docuseries that will soon be available in-flight, expansion of the popular “Wear in the World” promotion, new in-game features and social programs.

“We are thrilled to name Alaska Airlines the official airline of the Portland Trail Blazers,” said Andrea Bailey, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Portland Trail Blazers. “Alaska is a leading brand in Portland and has continuously invested in the Portland community. We’re excited to partner with them on various initiatives including bringing our fans closer to the team via the new docuseries, The Trail.”

