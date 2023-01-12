Tigard police chief shares crime concerns with rising statistics

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - At this week’s Tigard City Council meeting, Chief Kathy McAlpine shared the city’s 2022 crime statistics, noting several trends she wanted residents to be aware of.

Last year, the city saw increases in violent crimes, crimes against persons, and crimes against property. According to Tigard PD, all three categories were higher than what the agency saw in 2018, which they say is their pre-pandemic point of reference.

“You can see we trended up quite a bit,” said McAlpine. “That is concerning. We had three homicides this year, we had three. Last year we had four. That’s a troubling trend. That’s seven, where the previous four years, all total those four years, you had two.”

McAlpine also spoke on robberies being up 89%.

“When a shoplift goes bad and loss prevention or law enforcement takes someone into custody and they get combative or fight back that changes from a theft to a robbery,” said McAlpine. “That is a national trend that we are seeing. Some are locals and others are organizers of retail rings.”

When it comes to property crimes, McAlpine says burglaries at storage facilities and stolen vehicles are up.

“When it comes to crimes against persons: stolen property, arson, embezzlement, forgery, stolen vehicles, commercial and residential burglaries, vandalism, fraud, and theft,” said McAlpine. “Where we are seeing the uptick, in particular, is our stolen vehicles. We saw a lot of them recovered in Portland and vice versa. That is up 69% than before. Burglaries were up 48% but it was over 100% for those storage facilities. A lot of it is we saw a trend of management from the storage facilities during the pandemic where they allowed remote access and things of that nature.”

When asked by council members what can be done, Chief McAlpine says solving one of the issues will require more resources, specifically better and more readily available mental health services.

“Without a detox center, without places to go, it is just flooding our streets,” said McAlpine. “Whether you have a drug addiction, mental health situation, or some other substance abuse disorder. Those are real concerns. As the only 24/7 agency along with the hospitals and fire departments to, for lack of a better term, triage the moment but no one is getting the help they need to manage their diseases.”

Also mentioned at the city council meeting was the Chief’s Advisory Council, which was created towards the end of last year. The inaugural meeting is set for next Monday. Chief McAlpine plans on the council meeting once a month.

To view the statistics referenced in Chief McAlpine’s comments, click here.

To watch Chief McAlpine’s full comments, click here.

To watch the full Tigard City Council meeting, click here.

