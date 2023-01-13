Clark County Sheriff’s Office warning of ongoing phone scam

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of circulating phone scams where the caller impersonates law enforcement.

According to the CCSO, residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, stating that the person receiving the call has unpaid fines and they are requesting large sums of money to settle the debt.

The CCSO says the caller then threatens the person by saying they’ll be subject to arrest if the fines are not paid immediately.

The sheriff’s office is telling residents they’ll never call the public asking for payment.

