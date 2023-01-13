Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.

SEE ALSO: Suspect in custody after shooting at owner of stolen truck in N. Portland

Police said the Tahoe, which had heavy damage, was found a short distance away. No one was inside the vehicle, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This does not appear to be a smash-and-grab since nothing was missing from the dispensary.

FOX 12 spoke with the owner after the incident Friday morning.

“I came to check it out and didn’t seem like anyone made entrance into the building, they just drove into the building and drove off,” said Norris Munson. “We have a lot of break-in attempts, a lot of break-in attempts and nobody has ever gotten in, and I don’t know if this was a break-in attempt but I don’t know that it wasn’t either.”

SEE ALSO: No charges for Clark Co. deputy who shot and killed off-duty Vancouver officer

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Portland police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.